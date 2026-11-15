The representative simplified the argument © YouTube/@RepTedLieu

Representative Ted Lieu got candid and offered a brief list of suggestions to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Representative Ted Lieu did not treat Friday’s aviation collapse as a technical failure alone. The California Democrat posted on X on November 14, 2026, the day after a nationwide ground stop. He answered Sean Duffy’s request for emergency funding with a list of things that do not keep planes flying.

"Dear @SecDuffy: Here are some things that don’t keep planes flying: Here is what does keep planes flying: Doing the job of Transportation Secretary, instead of engaging in culture wars."

Lieu speaks with some authority here, considering he served as an Air Force judge advocate and retired from the Air Force Reserve as a colonel in 2021 while serving in Congress. He represents California’s 36th District. The representative called the communications failure unacceptable and backed congressional hearings, he told the Los Angeles Times.

Also Read: “There Needs To Be a Full Accounting of Jensen Huang, Nvidia, Megaspeed, and the Trump Administration’s Actions in Light of Serious National Security Risks.”: House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems

Representative Ted Lieu Calls Out Sean Duffy for Prioritizing Politics Over Aviation Safety

A screenshot of the representative's post (Image via X/@tedlieu)

Sean Duffy used Friday’s briefing to ask Congress for $50 billion in emergency funding. Hours earlier, he and budget director Russell Vought had requested $30.1 billion. Throughout the appearance, he did not forget to praise President Trump. Critics from both parties read the performance as a shakedown for more money. Travelers wanted to know when the system would work again.

Complaints came from the right as well. Former Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called it a shakedown of taxpayers. She asked where the money Congress already approved had gone. From Ted Lieu's point of view, Duffy should divert his focus to doing his job as Transportation Secretary rather than appearing in reality TV shows or praising the president.

Read More: Elizabeth Warren: “Trump’s Top Wall Street Cop Just Announced That It Wants To Hide Data About How Much Billionaire CEOs Are Raking In. Every Day, Trump Finds a Way To Make Life Easier for Billionaires While Americans Are Struggling To Make Ends Meet”