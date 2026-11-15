Tim Pool on a third aircraft carrier deploying to the Middle East © YouTube / @Timcast

Political commentator Tim Pool shared a two-word response to reports about a third U.S. Navy aircraft carrier heading to the Middle East.

Conservative commentator Tim Pool recently shared his thoughts on a third U.S. Navy aircraft carrier being deployed to the Middle East. As of writing, reports suggest that a third aircraft carrier will arrive in the region within 24 hours amid rising tensions with Iran. According to reports, the U.S. Navy has already deployed the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is also preparing to join them. This is the highest number of aircraft carriers deployed since the 2003 Iraq war. In an interview with reporters, President Donald Trump had previously described an aircraft carrier as "locked and loaded." He also expressed hope that the U.S. would not have to use them. Trump said:

"We just had, just in case, we had another aircraft carrier; we have many sailing over and just arriving in the Middle East, so we have three, and they're all locked and loaded, and hopefully we don't have to use them."

Pool reacted to a report about the aircraft carrier deployments in the Middle East, writing:

"It's coming."

Tim Pool Talks About Israel and "Foreign Entanglements"

Pool comments on Israel (Image via YouTube / @Timcast)

During his sit-down with former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tim Pool spoke about his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The conservative commentator stated that he told Netanyahu that Israel was not favored among young people.

He noted that people do not want to be involved in "foreign entanglements." In the caption of the clip posted on X, Pool had this to say:

"Israel is done. People are ****** that I met with Netanyahu about a year and a half ago. When you get the chance to meet with a world leader, you take it. And I straight up told him young people DO NOT want to keep supporting Israel. They don't want to be involved in their wars or pointless foreign entanglements."

Also Read: Right-Wing Political Commentator Tim Pool Says Content Creators Should Disclose Political Funding or Go to Jail on X, Community Note Calls Him Out