The US lost its measles elimination status after reporting more than 5,400 cases in 2026, raising concerns over declining vaccination rates.

The United States has lost its measles elimination status after a surge in infections and deaths linked to the highly contagious disease, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The decision by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) marks a major setback for the country, which had maintained measles elimination for more than two decades.

Elimination does not mean zero cases. A country keeps the status while measles is not transmitted continuously within its borders, so outbreaks stay limited to imported infections that are contained. PAHO's commission treats measles as endemic again when a single strain circulates for 12 months or more. Utah's outbreak, which began in June 2025 and has infected more than 700 people, met that bar, Bloomberg reported.

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US Reports More Than 5,400 Measles Cases in 2026

The CDC has confirmed exactly 5,412 measles cases in 2026 as of November 12, 2026. That's more than double the 2,289 reported in all of 2025 and the highest annual count since 1991. Cases have been logged in 45 states, New York City, and the District of Columbia. Pennsylvania accounts for 1,529 of them.

About 96 percent of patients were unvaccinated or of unknown status, and roughly 11 percent were hospitalized. State health departments have reported at least 10 measles-associated deaths this year, including Pennsylvania's seventh and a child in Wisconsin, according to CIDRAP.

What Regaining the Status Requires

Regaining the status means stopping transmission and then staying free of continuous spread for 12 months. Canada, Spain and the United Kingdom have recently lost the same designation. National kindergarten MMR coverage fell to 92.4 percent in 2025-2026 from 95.2 percent in 2019-2020, below the 95 percent PAHO considers necessary, according to Every CRS Report.

“It is a fully preventable disease. It is unconscionable that we have this amount of measles,” said Noel Brewer, a University of North Carolina public health professor who chairs an independent advisory panel on measles, according to Reuters.

William Moss, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins, told Reuters the loss damages the US's reputation as a public health leader.