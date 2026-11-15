Marjorie Taylor Greene said Trump "has become a curse to Republican candidates" © Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 2.0

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticizes Trump's $50 billion FAA funding request following a nationwide flight disruption.

Former representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has turned the $50 billion air traffic control request into an attack on Donald Trump's spending priorities. She shared her thoughts after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's demand for emergency money to modernize the system. Her post on X, dated November 14, 2026, reposted a passage from her own earlier post on another account.

"$50 billion dollar shakedown so we can fly safely.But wasting money on a ballroom, gaudy gold all over the WH, building some terrifying Arc filled with weapons, and bombing Iran is totally fine with Trump's admin.But fork over more money you pathetic peasants!"

Her objection is about priorities, not aviation policy. Greene wants the money question pointed back at the White House instead. She lists a ballroom, gold decor, an arch she calls terrifying, and bombing Iran as untouchable spending. Greene arrived in Congress in 2021 as one of Trump's loudest defenders. The break came over the Jeffrey Epstein files, and Trump then withdrew his endorsement. She resigned on January 5, 2026, and has opposed the Iran war since the first strikes.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Criticizes Trump's $50 Billion Air Traffic Control Funding Request and Spending Priorities

The ballroom has drawn fire from Trump's own former allies. Joe Walsh called the construction a national disgrace. He also said he would never back a 2028 Democrat who refused to tear the building down.

The former representative's sharpest criticism concerns Trump's silence during the ground stop. The FAA halted departing flights nationwide on November 13 for more than four hours. The administration had asked Congress for $30.1 billion that morning and raised it to $50 billion hours later. President Trump did not address the nation or attend the White House briefing, she wrote. He posted about film and television tax incentives while passengers waited, she said.

Greene pointed out that the Trump administration is willing to spend to continue the Iran war and build a lavish ballroom while asking taxpayers to put up with additional taxes just to fly safely.

Also Read: Harry Sisson Says “Trump Found Time to Attack Governor Gavin Newsom on Social Media Today but He Still Hasn’t Addressed the Nationwide Ground Stop of All Planes for Hours”