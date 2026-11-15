YouTuber Jidion got EDP445 arrested © YouTube / @jidionpremiunm

In his latest video, YouTuber JiDion documented his journey to getting fellow influencer EDP445 arrested on camera.

On November 14, 2026, popular YouTuber JiDion uploaded a video titled How I Got YouTube's Most Infamous Predator Arrested (EDP445). After several years of trying to get EDP, whose real name is Bryant Moreland, arrested, it appears that JiDion has finally succeeded. The video showed police swarming the YouTuber and arresting him.

A snippet from the YouTube video has been making the rounds on X after popular user @FearedBuck posted it. In the video, JiDion manages to obtain an arrest warrant for Moreland, leading to his arrest outside his dialysis center. The YouTuber also included footage from his previous livestream in his latest video.

According to sources, EDP has been charged with attempted lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, attempting to meet with a minor, contacting a minor with sexual intent, and sending explicit material to an underage person.

JiDion Goes Into Detail About EDP445's Arrest

JiDion talks about the arrest (Image via YouTube / @jidionpremiunm)

Towards the end of his video, JiDion discussed EDP445's situation moving forward. He noted that authorities have not yet extradited the YouTuber despite his arrest. The influencer added that his inside sources are working to bring EDP445 back soon.

JiDion claimed that one disadvantage was the fact that EDP445 had made money through the app Cameo by recording several video messages. This could allow him to hire a good lawyer. He also noted that Moreland's statements about the allegations could prevent him from beating the case. He said this at the 19:15 mark:

"As of right now, EDP has not been extradited.... He is waiting, but I do have inside sources over there letting me know that they're going to be getting him very soon. Now, on the downside, and I have sources that told me that, from his cameo, he has been clearing 40,000 plus since the documentary dropped. Sadly, he could potentially get a good lawyer, but with his statement said and everything, there is no chance of him beating this case."

The Kern County District Attorney's Office filed a criminal complaint against the YouTuber on November 2, 2026, after reviewing statements Moreland made in Mike Clum's documentary, The Sick Mind of EDP445.

Also Read: Controversial YouTuber EDP445 Reportedly Arrested on Multiple Felony Charges