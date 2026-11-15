The senator calls Putin's further peace talks a farce © YouTube/@sentomcotton

Senator Tom Cotton shared his thoughts after President Putin demanded that NATO reduce its military presence near its borders.

Senator Tom Cotton did not treat Russia’s latest negotiating paper as a serious offer. The Arkansas Republican, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, answered in an X post on November 13, 2026. He called Moscow’s terms preposterous.

“NATO nations withdrawing from their own* borders is a preposterous demand by Russia. Putin has proved once again that he’s not serious about a negotiated peace. Further talks are a farce at this point. Putin will only agree to stop the war when he knows he can’t win. We need to help Ukraine prove that point.”*

His objection rests on geography and sovereignty. No country can be asked to pull its own troops back from its own soil. Cotton treated the demand as proof that Moscow negotiates for position, not for peace.

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Senator Tom Cotton Rejects Russia’s NATO Withdrawal Demands and Calls for Continued U.S. Support for Ukraine

The Russian position appeared in a document The New York Times obtained and dated November 10. Russian officials circulated it during closed-door talks with American and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi. Moscow wants NATO troops, bases, and other military infrastructure pushed back to the alliance’s 1997 lines. That would strip Poland and the Baltic states of allied forces. It also demands an end to Western weapons shipments to Ukraine and no further NATO expansion.

President Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, met Putin in Moscow on November 12. According to a U.S. official, they told him much had changed since December 2021, when Russia issued a similar ultimatum. The senator’s answer is more support for Ukraine, not another round of talks. Tom Cotton believes President Putin will not back down unless he knows he can't win and is pushing for more support for Ukraine to make a point.

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