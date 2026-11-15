House Democrats demand records from the Trump administration as they prepare to investigate the nationwide FAA ground stop.

House Democrats on the Homeland Security Committee have warned the Trump administration to preserve documents and emails related to the nationwide FAA ground stop, signaling potential congressional investigations into the incident.

In a post on X, the committee's Democrats issued the warning on November 13, 2026, the same day a technology failure forced a nationwide ground stop that halted U.S. flight departures for more than four hours.

"You brought the nation’s skies to a standstill. If you think Congressional Democrats will let you bury how this happened, you are sorely mistaken. Preserve all documents and emails. Oversight is coming," the post read.

The Homeland Dems X account was responding to a statement made by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin regarding the FAA ground stop incident.

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Mullin and Duffy Offer Explanations for FAA Outage

Standing beside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Mullin explained that the FAA was installing “new equipment, new technology” and “it was overwhelming the older system.”

"They were putting new equipment and new technology. And that new equipment, new technology, it was overwhelming the older system, which is why Secretary Duffy made it very clear that the patchwork doesn't work. We need one complete system," Mullin said.

Duffy did not fully endorse that account. According to ABC 7 News, he blamed overloaded switches and routers that began returning inconsistent data, and insisted the fault lay with aging hardware.

"We use 1980s little copper lines. It's an old system that went down and went down everywhere. It got overloaded," Duffy explained.

Duffy called for aviation modernization funding of $50 billion. This aims to upgrade the infrastructure of the air traffic control system.