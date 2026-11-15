Twitch streamer blasts Stephen Miller for comments about James Talarico © Flickr/Gage Skidmore

Delia Ramirez vows to investigate Stephen Miller, Donald Trump and other officials over the administration's immigration enforcement policies.

Democratic Rep. Delia C. Ramirez named White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller as the driving force behind US President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement campaign. In an X (formerly Twitter) post on November 13, 2026, Ramirez vowed to hold him and other administration officials accountable for their actions.

"Stephen Miller is the architect behind Trump’s white supremacist, fascist mass deportation campaign," she wrote.

Ramirez's criticism comes days after Trump announced Miller's promotion to White House chief of staff.

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Ramirez Targets Miller Following His Appointment as Chief of Staff

On November 6, 2026, Trump confirmed that Miller, who previously served as deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser, would replace Susie Wiles beginning November 9. Wiles will move to the president's political operation, according to The Guardian.

Ramirez, who represents Illinois’s 3rd District, tied the accountability pledge to a committee post she is seeking.

“As I pursue the gavel in the Homeland Security Oversight Subcommittee, I will make it one of my number one priorities,” she wrote on an X post.

She already sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, where in April she moved to subpoena Miller and border czar Tom Homan after they failed to appear at a hearing featuring Americans harmed by the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement operations.

Kristi Noem, who left the DHS secretary’s job for a senior adviser role at the State Department, and Markwayne Mullin, who succeeded her at DHS, are regular targets of hers. In an interview with Mother Jones, Ramirez listed detention conditions, federal money steered to campaign donors, and Miller’s calls to suspend habeas corpus among the subjects she wants investigated.