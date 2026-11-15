(Image via X/@joejonas)

On November 14, 2026, Us Weekly reported that Joe Jonas, 37, the Jonas Brothers singer, and Tatiana Gabriela, 30, a Puerto Rican model, had ended their relationship after just over a year. Page Six and Entertainment Weekly confirmed the split through their own sources. Neither has commented publicly.

The accounts come from anonymous sources, and they differ on one point. Us Weekly’s source said Gabriela “called things off.” A Page Six source said the breakup was mutual and happened a few weeks before it became public.

Us Weekly’s source stated the two “had a really fun summer traveling together, but then things shifted in the relationship” as Jonas “got busier with work commitments” and they “were spending more time apart.” The insider said they “just have different lifestyles,” though friends remain “still hopeful they might be able to work things out.”

Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela Relationship Timeline

The couple started dating in 2025 (Image via Instagram/@tatsgab)

The two started dating at the end of summer 2025, roughly September, a source told Us Weekly in January 2026. Another source told People they “first started to get to know each other late last summer,” meeting for low-key coffee dates in Los Angeles.

According to Billboard, Jonas went Instagram official on April 18, 2026, with a carousel from a trip to Puerto Rico, Gabriela’s home island. One black-and-white photo showed them in a photo booth. He also pointed followers to a vlog in which he said she was “helping with my Spanish.”

They vacationed in Portofino, Italy, in July, per Just Jared. In late August, they joined Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and their wives at a Backstreet Boys show in Las Vegas, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Jonas is on the Jonas Brothers’ Burning Up Tour All Over Again, which runs through December 22. He also co-parents daughters Willa, 6, and Delphine, 4, with his ex-wife, the actress Sophie Turner.