Congress summons Jensen Huang © Flickr/ Hillel Steinberg

Calls for an immediate congressional briefing on Jensen Huang and the Trump administration over alleged national security risks.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats are demanding a full accounting of Jensen Huang, Nvidia, Megaspeed, and the Trump administration. The committee’s Democrats made the case in a post on X, arguing that Congress cannot wait for the next session to act:

“There needs to be a full accounting of Jensen Huang, Nvidia, Megaspeed, and the Trump administration’s actions in light of serious national security risks. We don’t need to wait for Dems to take over Congress in January. At a minimum, Congress needs to be briefed immediately.”

Huang admitted this month that he was "unfaithful" to his wife and issued a company-wide message in which he apologized to his family and colleagues at Nvidia. Megaspeed has bought more than $4.8 billion in advanced Nvidia chips since June 2024, and the Justice Department is investigating whether any were diverted into China.

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House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems Call for Immediate Congressional Oversight Over Nvidia and National Security Risks

A screenshot of the post (Image via X/@HouseForeign)

Megaspeed was already under scrutiny for moving Nvidia hardware toward Chinese buyers before the relationship became public. Nvidia says its review found no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised.

Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, has raised the same concern from his side of the Capitol. The Commerce Department cleared Chinese firms with apparently empty listed offices to handle H200 chips, The New York Times reported. Cornyn answered with a call for a formal oversight investigation into those approvals.

On the other hand, Representative Ted Lieu treats the espionage question as secondary. The representative's point is that China now has access to Nvidia's advanced AI chips. Democrats take control of Congress in January 2027. Committee Democrats say a briefing should not wait until then. Even an immediate session, they argue, is the minimum.

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