Gavin Newsom comments on Trump's absence at the climate summit © Flickr / Gage Skidmore

Liberal commentator Harry Sisson shared his thoughts on Donald Trump’s Truth Social post about Gavin Newsom.

On November 14, 2026, President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Truth Social. Newsom had recently announced plans to commute the death sentences of all 548 inmates on California’s death row. Judging by his post, Trump has an issue with the decision, since he opened by calling the governor “Gavin Newscum.”

Trump said Newsom’s decision to replace death sentences with life in prison without the possibility of parole was a “disaster for Justice in America.” Calling the governor incompetent, the president said the family members of those who were killed are “devastated.” He wrote:

“Gavin Newscum’s halting the Death Penalty for all 563 California Death Row inmates, some of the worst cold blooded murderers to have ever lived on the face of the Earth, is a disaster for Justice in America. Many of these names, people who have killed, over and over again, can’t believe their luck in having a Governor so incompetent and insensitive that he would not let the long and winding legal system prevail. The family members of those who were so viciously killed are, rightfully, devastated. Hopefully this decision will be overturned!”

Liberal commentator Harry Sisson reacted to Trump’s remarks on X. He said that although the president condemned Newsom, he had not commented on the nationwide ground stop that left travelers stranded at airports. He wrote:

“Trump found time to attack Governor Gavin Newsom on social media today but he still hasn’t addressed the nationwide ground stop of all planes for hours. We have a completely absent president.”

Donald Trump Comments on the Inmates Gavin Newsom Commuted

Trump comments on the inmates (Image via Flickr / Gage Skidmore)

President Donald Trump then compared some of the inmates whose death sentences Gavin Newsom commuted to Hannibal Lecter, the character from the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs. On Truth Social, he wrote:

“Some of the people that Gavin Newscum freed from the Death Penalty, after many years of going through the California ‘Justice’ System, make Hannibal Lecter, of Silence of the Lambs, look like a nice guy! President DJT”

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