Congress summons Jensen Huang © Flickr/ Hillel Steinberg

Todd Blanche says the DOJ has not determined whether Alice Huang is a Chinese spy, following questions about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche declined to say when the Department of Justice (DOJ) learned that Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang might be a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, pushing back against the premise of a reporter's question during a press conference on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

“Nobody said that. I certainly haven’t said that,” Blanche said.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was reportedly involved with a Chinese spy, who is suspected to be Alice Huang. The two are not related.

Also Read: Ted Lieu: “Would Have Been Helpful if You Told Congress That Mr. Huang Was Having an Affair With a Chinese Spy Who Ran a Company That Needed AI Chips”

Todd Blanche Says DOJ Has Not Reached Conclusions About Alice Huang

During a news conference announcing an international operation targeting opioid and fentanyl trafficking on the dark web, Blanche was questioned about when the Justice Department first became aware of allegations that Alice Huang could be a Chinese intelligence asset.

Blanche took the premise apart before saying anything about timing.

“Well, your first question assumes something that I have never said and that I don’t know to be true,” he said, per a transcript from Anadolu Agency. “So you assume that DOJ learns that she is in fact a spy. I’m not ... nobody said that. I certainly haven’t said that.”

He then extended the denial to the FBI director.

“There’s no conclusions reached by the Department of Justice or by me or by (FBI) Director (Kash) Patel around who she is or is not,” he said. “Of course, the FBI looks at things like this and is looking at it, and beyond that, I don’t have a comment.”

Following the controversy, Nvidia announced Jensen Huang’s resignation on November 12, 2026, effective immediately, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. Singapore’s Home Affairs Ministry said Alice Huang is barred from re-entering the country after an investigation into possible offenses that did not concern espionage. Beijing denies she is a spy. Reports suggest that US officials are divided and the evidence gathered so far does not establish that she spied, as Business Insider summarized.