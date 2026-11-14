DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin calls the outdated US air traffic control system a national security risk following the nationwide flight stoppage.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has described the outdated US air traffic control system as a national security risk following the recent nationwide flight stoppage, calling on Congress to prioritize its modernization.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 14, 2026, the DHS highlighted Secretary Markwayne Mullin's remarks about the need to upgrade the country's air traffic control infrastructure.

"This is a national security risk...our air traffic control system is outdated, and it hasn't been a priority from Congress, this is what happens when Congress kicks the can down the road," the post captioned a statement from Mullin.

The crisis happened after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered every U.S. departure held on November 13, 2026, the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023 and only the third ever, following the halt that followed the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Also Read: Homeland Dems on X: “Trump and His Cabinet Are Completely Out of Their Depth. Their Incompetence, Secrecy, and Recklessness Are Putting Americans in Danger—and They Can’t Even Clearly Explain to the American People What’s Happening”

Markwayne Mullin and Sean Duffy Address Nationwide Flight Stoppage

Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy briefed reporters after the FAA lifted the order at 8:15 p.m. Eastern, about four hours after it took effect. Duffy said radar and communications data turned unstable at 3:36 p.m. inside air route traffic control centers and terminal radar facilities, tracing the fault to analog switches and routers that got “overloaded with data” and began returning inconsistent information.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, more than 3,500 aircraft were in the air when departures stopped, and controllers brought them down on standing procedures, leaving fewer than 400 airborne by the time he spoke. He ruled out the FAA’s new AI-assisted planning tool, SMART, extended to all 22 centers on Nov. 10, saying it was “completely disconnected” from the failed systems. Mullin said there was no indication of a cyberattack.