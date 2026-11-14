Trump on Gavin Newsom commuting inmates © Flickr / Gage Skidmore

Homeland Dems X account criticized Trump’s Cabinet over the nationwide FAA flight stoppage, calling for answers and congressional oversight.

Trump gets criticized by Homeland Dems' X account over FAA flight stop crisis (Image via Flickr/Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 2.0)

Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee criticized President Donald Trump and his Cabinet following a nationwide flight stoppage on November 13, 2026, accusing the administration of incompetence and failing to explain the incident to the American public.

The X (formerly Twitter) account for Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee turned the recent nationwide flight stoppage into a direct attack on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

"What the h*ll is going on? Trump and his cabinet are completely out of their depth. Their incompetence, secrecy, and recklessness are putting Americans in danger—and they can’t even clearly explain to the American people what’s happening," the post wrote.

Also Read: Marjorie Taylor Greene: “While Everyone Was Freaking Out Thinking We Are Under Some Sort of Attack, Trump Didn’t Even Bother To Address the Nation.”

House Democrats Criticize Trump Administration Over Nationwide FAA Flight Stoppage

The FAA stopped all domestic departures at 3:54 p.m. ET on November 13 and lifted the order at 8:15 p.m., four hours and 21 minutes later. US-bound departures from Europe’s 42 Eurocontrol member states were suspended at the agency’s request, according to a report from The Guardian.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed switches and routers that were overloaded with data and started returning inconsistent information. On November 14, 2026, he said routine work at a remote FAA site, where contractor L3Harris was replacing copper lines with fiber, let a router flood others with more than 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, Fox 5 DC reported. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said as many as 17 of the 22 en route centers were affected.

"We see zero evidence of anything nefarious, and zero evidence of anything AI-related. So we want to be clear that we have [an] equipment issue, and we're working through what this defective piece of equipment was," Bedford said, according to a report from ABC 7 News.

FlightAware counted more than 9,000 cancellations and roughly 7,000 delays on Friday, with more than 2,500 more on Saturday, per Fox 5 DC. Duffy wants $50 billion from Congress for modernization, up from the $30.1 billion he previously requested.