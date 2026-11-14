Mamdani details the 90-day extension © Wikimedia Commons / Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces New York City's ban on surveillance pricing, restricting businesses from using personal data to set different prices.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced a ban on surveillance pricing, a practice that allows companies to use customers' personal data to determine how much they pay for the same products or services.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 12, 2026, Mamdani highlighted the city's decision to prohibit the practice.

"Some companies use your personal data, like browsing history, to serve different prices to different [customers]. It’s called surveillance pricing, and we just banned it in New York City. This tweet will say the same thing in incognito mode, don’t worry," he said.

The post compressed a longer sequence. The City Council voted 44-5 on November 12, 2026, to pass Introduction 891-A, sponsored by Speaker Julie Menin, and the bill now goes to Mamdani for his signature. Nothing changes for retailers until he signs and the compliance window closes: City & State reports the ban takes effect one year after it becomes law.

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Zohran Mamdani Announces New York City Ban on Surveillance Pricing

The bill targets a specific mechanism rather than high prices in general. A business may not set or adjust what a customer pays using an algorithm that draws on personal data, including browsing history, shopping habits and demographics, to offer different prices to different people for the same goods or services. It also bars companies from collecting, selling, or sharing personal data to facilitate the practice, and it covers online and in-person sales.

Enforcement sits with the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, which can investigate complaints and impose fines of up to $1,000 per violation, according to the Daily News. Small businesses get to submit a plan to fix violations before penalties apply, a carve-out the state bill lacks.

Ordinary discounts survive. Buy-one-get-one offers, loyalty and rewards programs, and breaks for veterans, active military members, seniors, teachers and students remain legal as long as the terms are disclosed and anyone who meets the criteria can get them.

“They can’t mine people’s personal data to charge them a different price for the exact same good, and that honestly is just common sense,” Menin said at a City Hall press conference, per City & State.

This makes New York City the second U.S. city to introduce such a restriction, following Seattle's earlier ban. It's also the fifth jurisdiction in the country, joining Maryland, Connecticut and New Jersey, according to Consumer Reports. Albany passed its own version, the One Fair Price Act, this year, and it is waiting on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature.

Industry groups opposed the bill. The Business Council of New York State called it “completely counterproductive” in a statement, and Michael Durant, president and CEO of the Food Industry Alliance of New York State, told Supermarket News: “Frankly, this legislation does not address the issue of affordability, it worsens it.”