James Talarico criticizes Musk © YouTube / @jamestalaricoTX

Bill Mitchell rejects election fraud claims after Talarico's 1.2 million-vote victory in Texas, saying Republicans should accept the results.

Conservative commentator Bill Mitchell has rejected claims that election fraud was responsible for James Talarico's victory in Texas, arguing that the Democrat's winning margin was too large to have been manipulated.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 14, 2026, Mitchell said Talarico's victory demonstrated that Texas remains a model for clean elections, despite Republicans losing a major statewide race. His remarks were notable because Mitchell had spent much of the fall arguing that polling overstated Talarico's support.

"Let's be honest about Texas. Republicans run that election from top to bottom. The governor, the secretary of state, most of the county officials. Mail-in voting is limited mostly to seniors and the disabled. You need ID to vote. Outside of Florida, there's no harder state in the country to steal. And Talarico didn't win by a hair. He won by about 1.2 million votes. Nobody hides a 12-point swing. Two full weeks of early voting, and not one Texan came forward saying their paper ballot didn't match their vote. For years we've said Texas and Florida are the model for clean elections. We were right. That's exactly why we have [to] consider this loss is on us, not the machines," he said.

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Talarico’s Victory Margin Exceeds 1 Million Votes

Texas Secretary of State results reported by Mediaite put Talarico on 5.44 million votes to Ken Paxton’s 4.25 million, a gap of about 1.19 million; the San Antonio Express-News recorded the split as 55.1% to 43%. Roughly 4.4 million of Talarico’s votes came during early voting, more than Paxton’s entire total, so the race was settled before Election Day.

Twelve points is a margin of victory; NBC News put the shift from the 2024 presidential result in Texas at about 26 points. Paxton conceded around 10:20 p.m. on election night, Houston Public Media reported. Talarico’s win ended a 38-year Democratic drought in Texas Senate races, the BBC reported, on a night when Gina Hinojosa also unseated Governor Greg Abbott.