Greene responds to Vance © YouTube / @Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene criticizes Trump for promoting Hollywood tax incentives on Truth Social instead of addressing the nationwide FAA ground stop.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized President Donald Trump following a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop that disrupted thousands of flights across the United States.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 13, 2026, Greene questioned Trump's silence during the incident, which left passengers stranded at airports and aboard aircraft.

“While everyone was freaking out thinking we are under some sort of attack, Trump didn’t even bother to address the nation,” Greene wrote. "And he didn’t even show up at the press conference, or rather blackmail session, to brag to everyone that he will fix the old system like no one ever before and how no one can fix it like he can fix it."

Greene noted that Trump posted on Truth Social about the Motion Picture, Television and Entertainment Revitalization Act, a film and television tax incentive bill, while passengers were "freaking out thinking we are under some sort of attack".

Also Read: Donald Trump: “It Will Be an Honor To Work With Him on This Very Big Democrat Problem That, When Solved, Will Literally Balance the Budget of the U.S.”

Trump promotes Hollywood tax incentives as FAA grounds flights nationwide

The FAA halted departing flights on November 13, 2026, around 3:54 p.m. ET, citing “extraordinary circumstances” and a “temporary telecommunications outage” affecting every Air Route Traffic Control Center. The order, the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, was lifted shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed aging equipment at a White House briefing, as reported by NPR.

“We have old, old switches, old routers. We use 1980s little copper lines,” he said.

The Trump Administration has raised its funding request for the modernization project of the air traffic control system from $30.1 billion to $50 billion.

“I want Congress to give us emergency funding. This is bipartisan. This is American. I want $50 billion,” Duffy said, according to a report from BigGo Finance.

Trump did not address the nation directly. He spoke by phone with Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who relayed on “The Ingraham Angle” that the president doubted a cyberattack or AI failure was to blame and pointed to “old broken stuff” in FAA infrastructure, according to a Yahoo! News report. Duffy said Trump was fully engaged.