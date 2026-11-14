Marjorie Taylor Greene criticizes Trump for not addressing the nationwide FAA ground stop that stranded thousands of travelers across the US.

Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized President Donald Trump for his response to a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop that disrupted thousands of flights across the United States.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 13, 2026, Greene questioned why Trump did not publicly address the aviation disruption while Americans remained stranded at airports and aboard planes.

"Trump constantly railed about fixing the reflection pool so much that he used the last day before massively losing the midterms to give a speech in front of the reflection pool bragging about he fixed the reflection pool, but today when his own FAA enforces a nationwide ground stop supposedly because the system [is] so old and needs $50 billion dollars to fix it immediately, President Trump doesn’t even issue so much as a Truth Social post," she said.

Greene contrasted Trump's silence with his repeated promises to fix problems across the country. She argued that he had previously appeared publicly to celebrate repairs to the Lincoln Memorial reflection pool but failed to address the FAA's nationwide disruption.

Also Read: Donald Trump: “With the Perceived Loss by the Republicans in the Midterms – I WAS NOT ON THE BALLOT- the INVASION of Our Country Is Taking Place Again”

FAA Ground Stop Disrupts Thousands of Flights Across the US

The FAA halted departures at every US airport shortly before 4 p.m. Eastern on November 13, 2026, citing “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety” after what it called a temporary telecommunications outage affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The order was lifted around 8:15 p.m.

FlightAware figures cited by The Guardian showed 10,343 flights delayed and 1,479 canceled. The Associated Press, using Cirium data, reported 827 diversions. It was the second nationwide ground stop since the September 11, 2001, attacks, after a January 2023 halt caused by a failed NOTAM system.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed old equipment.

“We have old, old switches, old routers,” he said, as reported by NPR. “We use 1980s little copper lines.”

He had requested $30.1 billion for modernization on November 12; the following day he raised the figure to $50 billion. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication of a cyberattack, according to CBS News.

Mediaite reports that Trump pushed new legislation relating to the film industry in his first Truth Social post since the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop of all flights.

"I am working with Senator Tim Scott and, believe it or not, Senator Adam Schiff, and, additionally, Senators John Cornyn, Raphael Warnock, Steve Daines, Bernie Moreno, Tim Sheehy, Alex Padilla, Mark Warner, Thom Tillis, Chris Coons, Katie Britt, and Dick Durbin, together with Representatives Jason Smith, Nathaniel Moran, Brian Jack, Linda Sanchez, and many others, both Republican and Democrat, on the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act," the president wrote.