Congress summons Jensen Huang © Flickr/ Hillel Steinberg

On November 14, 2026, the New York Post published photographs that it says show Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s co-founder and, until Nov. 12, its chief executive, embracing a woman the paper describes as an alleged Chinese spy. The paper’s X post sharing the images drew more than 210,000 views.

The Post said a photographer took the pictures in Taipei on June 2, 2024, shortly after Huang’s keynote at Computex, the annual trade show. It identified the woman as Alice Huang, 49, a former executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center company. They are not related.

The New York Times reported in October that U.S. authorities investigated Alice Huang and concluded she was an intelligence asset for Beijing, according to Reuters, which said it could not independently verify the finding. Huang has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife without giving details. China’s Foreign Ministry calls the claim “purely a groundless accusation, slander, and a smear,” spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, as per Atlas News. Neither Huang nor Alice Huang has been charged with a crime.

Huang’s Exit Leaves Nvidia Legally Vulnerable

Nvidia in muddy water after Huang exit (Image via Maurizio Pesce || Wikimedia Commons)

Huang resigned as CEO and board member on Nov. 12, leaving the company he co-founded in 1993. Nvidia stock closed 4.3% lower that day, erasing almost $200 billion in market value. A proposed class action filed in federal court in San Jose accuses the company and Huang of misleading investors about the relationship.

CNN Brasil reported that Nvidia holds only Side A directors and officers insurance, which covers executives’ personal legal costs, with limits of up to $900 million placed through Aon. It carries no Side B or Side C cover, the parts that reimburse and protect the company when it is sued alongside its executives, according to the outlet’s report.