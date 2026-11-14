Gavin Newsom © Wikimedia Commons / Government of California

On November 14, 2026, California Governor Gavin Newsom thanked Canada in a post on X. Canada had offered to help the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) during a nationwide ground stop that halted US departures the day before.

Newsom reshared a message from Canada's Minister of Transport, Steven MacKinnon, and put his own comment above it:

“Thank you, Canada. Neighbors help neighbors. That's what friendship and leadership look like. Washington may have temporarily forgotten this, but the American people never will. We are grateful.”

The FAA ordered the ground stop on Friday afternoon after a communications failure hit all 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which direct aircraft between airports. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the outage began at 3:36 p.m. Eastern, UPI reported. The agency lifted the order at 8:15 p.m., more than four hours later. Nearly 5,000 flights had been canceled by 7:45 p.m.

Newsom’s reference to Washington came during a strained stretch in US-Canada relations. Raw Story reported that the exchange renewed attention on President Donald Trump’s taunts about making Canada the 51st state.

Canada Offers Assistance to the Federal Aviation Administration

MacKinnon announced the offer on X (Image via X/@stevenmackinnon)

MacKinnon announced the offer in his own post on X on Friday. He also said Canadian air traffic management systems were operating normally, and that NAV CANADA had put traffic management measures in place at Canada’s four largest airports to manage volumes safely, as per The Canadian Press.

“Canada has offered its full assistance to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as it manages the situation, including accommodation of US-bound aircraft as required. We remain ready to provide support to our American colleagues as the situation evolves.”

Canada played a similar role after the September 11, 2001, attacks, when it took in 224 diverted aircraft and more than 33,000 passengers under Operation Yellow Ribbon, CBC News reported.

Lifting the order did not clear the backlog. According to CTV News, Canadian airports warned that more delays were likely, and Air Canada said some flights to the Caribbean and South America could also be affected.