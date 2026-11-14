President Donald Trump discussed mortality and religion on a new episode of 60 Minutes © Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

President Donald Trump sat down with Stephen A. Smith in a recent interview to explain how he brings people together.

Stephen A. Smith sat down with President Donald Trump for a one-on-one interview at the White House this week. It was released Thursday on Smith’s YouTube channel. The conversation touched on the midterms, the Iran war, and Jensen Huang’s departure from Nvidia. The sharpest exchange, though, was Trump comparing himself with Barack Obama and explaining how he brings people together.

“Through success, because our country is so successful and you’re going to see the results, pretty much starting now because of the trillions of dollars. We have 22.2 trillion dollars being invested in the United States…”

Smith clarified the president's answer about the amount of money the country is receiving from investments. He asked Trump whether he meant $22.2 billion or $22.2 trillion. The president clarified that it was the latter.

“Trillion, trillion. It’s the biggest number ever in history by many times, not just by a little bit, by many times.”

Also Read: “Doesn’t Matter if That Happens Because the Person Is a Spy, a Useful Idiot or Just a Tech Businesswoman Having an Affair With Jensen Huang”: Ted Lieu on US National Security and China Getting “Advanced AI Chips”

President Trump Calls Obama Overrated As Stephen A. Smith Challenges His Claims of Unity

A screenshot of the conversation between the president and Stephen A. Smith (Image via YouTube/@MrStephenASmith)

The president went further during the interview, labeling former president Barack Obama highly overrated and a divider. He said he would beat Obama easily in a hypothetical race. The 22nd Amendment bars both men from a third term, a point Trump brushed past. He cited his vote totals in Texas and Florida instead. He claims all-time records in both states. In his telling, those numbers would guarantee a win over Obama.

The $22.2 trillion figure has not been verified. HuffPostreported that the White House’s own investment website lists about half that amount. The interview also came a week after Republicans lost both chambers of Congress.

Smith pushed back on the divider label and asked how Trump would describe himself. Trump answered that he brings people together. Asked to explain, he returned to success and the investment numbers. Smith later told CNN’s Laura Coates that he was shocked Trump went that far. He said he did not think a Trump win over Obama would happen.

Read More: “That’s Why I’m Running for Senate Majority Leader”: Chris Van Hollen Says Democrats “Need New Leadership” To Deliver