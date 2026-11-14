The senator in a recent video © YouTube/@SenatorAshleyMoody

Senator Ashley Moody encourages her fellow Republicans to speed up the appointment process of Trump's nominated judges.

Senator Ashley Moody is telling Senate Republicans to spend every remaining day of their majority confirming judges. Moody wrote in a post on X on November 12, 2026, that Democrats had dropped their resistance. She credited Republicans with staying in session through the Veterans Day holiday. That pressure moved conservative nominees toward final votes.

“Our work through the holiday has resulted in Dems caving to expedited votes for constitutionalist judges for lifetime appointments today, with final votes Monday after time under the rules runs over the weekend.Because we pressed forward, we will have advanced all outstanding judges ripe for confirmation reported out of the Judiciary Committee.We can’t let up.As a member of the Judiciary Committee, I will continue my work with the committee to expeditiously process the President’s nominees to the Senate floor.I implore my colleagues to use every single day we have left in the majority to move these lifetime-appointed judges and core legislation across the finish line.”

Moody has represented Florida in the Senate since January 2025. Governor Ron DeSantis appointed her to the seat Marco Rubio vacated. The senator served as Florida’s attorney general from 2019 to 2025. She sits on the Judiciary Committee and backs President Donald Trump’s nominees. She won a full term on November 3, according to a Decision Desk HQ projection.

Also Read: “That’s Why I’m Running for Senate Majority Leader”: Chris Van Hollen Says Democrats “Need New Leadership” To Deliver

Senator Ashley Moody Urges Republicans to Fast-Track Trump’s Judicial Nominees Before Losing Senate Majority

The floor is moving. Senators voted 51-27 to end debate on Daniel Domenico, a Tenth Circuit nominee. Anna St. John, picked for the Fifth Circuit, cleared the same hurdle 49-26. The New York Times reported that about 25 are still waiting, four of them for appellate benches.

House Democrats won their chamber and promised to deliver for the American people. That agenda leans on affordability and accountability, a combination Leader Hakeem Jeffries has repeated since the election. Moody wants the floor busy until the last day. She will keep working with the Judiciary Committee to move Trump’s picks. The new Democratic majority takes the Senate at noon on January 3, 2027.

Read More: Donald Trump: “Through Success, Because Our Country Is So Successful and You’re Going To See the Results, Pretty Much Starting Now Because of the Trillions of Dollars. We Have 22.2 Trillion Dollars Being Invested in the United States”