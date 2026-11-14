The representative simplified the argument © YouTube/@RepTedLieu

Representative Ted Lieu sums up the recent controversy surrounding Jensen Huang and how it is a risk to national security.

Representative Ted Lieu has reduced the controversy surrounding the former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's admitted infidelity to one concern: forget the spy label for a moment and focus on how advanced American AI chips reached China. The representative wrote on his personal X account that advanced AI chips reaching China is a risk to national security:

"U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY IS DAMAGED WHEN CHINA GETS ADVANCED AI CHIPSDoesn’t matter if that happens because the person is a spy, a useful idiot or just a tech businesswoman having an affair with Jensen Huang.Alice Huang used Jensen to get advanced AI chips to China.Get it?"

Ted's post quote-tweeted a breakdown from David Sacks, Trump’s former AI czar. Sacks had argued that the espionage case against Alice Huang, who'd allegedly been involved with Jensen Huang, was falling apart. While the representative clarified that it doesn't matter whether Alice Huang is a spy, his point is that China now has access to advanced AI chips.

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Ted Lieu Simplifies the Threat to National Security Amidst the Jensen Huang Controversy

Nvidia's independent board of directors hired the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, with former federal prosecutor Joon Kim leading an independent investigation. Nvidia's board said it had no reason to believe company secrets or national security were compromised.

Lieu’s complaint goes beyond the alleged relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang. On November 11, 2026, he asked why Congress was left in the dark about the intelligence reaching the White House. Trump had reportedly been briefed on the alleged relationship, including during a flight to Beijing. The White House has disputed parts of that reporting.

Regardless, Trump still wanted Huang in charge. Before the latter's resignation, reporters asked whether Huang should remain chief executive. Trump said he thought so, describing Huang as a good man. On November 12, 2026, Nvidia announced his resignation.

Lieu’s bottom line is blunter than the intelligence debate. In his account, Alice Huang used Jensen Huang to get advanced AI chips into China. That is the national security damage, whatever her motives were.

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