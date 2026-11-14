The senator has a clear reason behind his decision to run © YouTube/@senatorvanhollen

Senator Chris Van Hollen went on social media to discuss his main reason behind his decision to run for Senate Majority Leader.

Senator Chris Van Hollen says Democrats cannot deliver on this month’s mandate with the same leadership. The Maryland Democrat made his case in a post on X on November 13, 2026. His message tied the Senate majority leader race to what voters demanded at the polls. He argued that Americans want an economy fixed and a political system cleaned up.

“In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption. To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn’t about any one person – it’s about answering that call. That’s why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader.”

He announced the challenge to Chuck Schumer in a Thursday interview with Jen Psaki on MS NOW. Senate Democrats vote by secret ballot on December 1. That contest will be the party’s first contested leadership race in decades. Van Hollen, 67, has represented Maryland in Congress since 2003. He won his Senate seat in 2016 after seven terms in the House. In April 2025, he flew to El Salvador over a constituent’s deportation. Democrats swept the November 3 midterms, taking the Senate and the House. Schumer counts 55 seats and calls that result an endorsement.

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Senator Chris Van Hollen Explains Why He Is Running for Senate Majority Leader

A screenshot of the senator's post (Image via X/@ChrisVanHollen)

He built his announcement around the economy, not personalities. His post said Americans called on Democrats to unrig a system rigged against working people. It also blamed political corruption for making the problem worse. In the same interview, he described a system tilted toward the very wealthy. He said voters in red, blue, and purple states were demanding that shift. Schumer is making the opposite bet. He wants another term and says he has the votes to win it.

Strip the politics away, and the case is simple. Voters asked for change, and he wants the Senate to answer. On December 1, 2026, Democrats decide whether to give him that chance.

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