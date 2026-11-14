Gavin Newsom criticizes Trump © Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore

Governor Gavin Newsom recently criticized President Donald Trump for supposedly being MIA during the nationwide ground stop.

On November 13, 2026, California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized President Donald Trump for his perceived silence on the recent situation. The FAA announced a nationwide ground stop, halting all ongoing flights due to a communication outage at air traffic control centers.

The FAA cited "extraordinary circumstances and reasons of safety" for halting flights. This left more than a million passengers stranded at airports. The nationwide ground stop was described as the largest since 9/11.

Gavin Newsom responded to the situation by sharing his thoughts on President Trump supposedly being MIA during the crisis. He wrote:

"Donald Trump was MIA today while 1.5 million Americans were stranded at airports at a scale not seen since 9/11. He does not care about you."

Newsom also went on to thank Canada's Minister of Transport, Steven MacKinnon, who offered to support the FAA during the crisis. In response to the Canadian minister's post, the governor had this to say:

"Thank you, Canada. Neighbors help neighbors. That's what friendship and leadership look like. Washington may have temporarily forgotten this, but the American people never will. We are grateful."

Laura Ingraham Says Donald Trump Is Monitoring the Situation

Donald Trump supposedly monitoring the nationwide ground stop (Image via Flickr / Gage Skidmore)

During Fox News' coverage of the nationwide ground stop, host Laura Ingraham shared her information on the situation. She stated that President Donald Trump was at the White House monitoring the situation. She also went on to address rumors of a potential cyberattack.

Ingraham reported that the issue could be related to aging equipment, noting that the FAA's reliance on outdated systems may have contributed to the ground stop. The Fox News host said:

"President Trump is at the White House monitoring the situation. He just spoke to Fox's Peter Doocy. He said the ground stop does not seem to be a cyber attack and that nobody has taken credit for a cyber attack. The president also telling Doocy that this seems to be an old issue with old broken stuff. The FAA relies on that old equipment that they are trying to upgrade."

Also Read: Gavin Newsom Says “Don’t Worry, America, While You’re Stuck at the Airport This Friday Night, Marco Rubio Is Defending North Korea”