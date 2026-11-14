Harry Sisson talks about the nationwide ground stop © YouTube / @harryjsisson

Liberal commentator Harry Sisson recently shared his thoughts on the Trump administration's "utter incompetence."

On November 13, 2026, liberal commentator Harry Sisson shared his thoughts on the nationwide ground stop. The FAA recently revealed that it had to halt ongoing U.S. flights due to "extraordinary circumstances and reasons of safety."

Sisson criticized what he called the "utter incompetence of the Trump regime," pointing out that there had been no updates from the president at the time of writing. The political commentator also called the Trump administration "useless" in his post on X. He wrote:

"The utter incompetence of the Trump regime is on full display tonight. Nationwide ground stop and there’s no communication, barely any updates, conflicting information. These people are useless."

He also reacted to a clip from Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin's press conference. When a journalist asked whether the situation could be AI-related, Mullin corrected her, stating that it was SI instead. Donald Trump had previously stated on multiple occasions that he wanted to rename artificial intelligence "Super Intelligence" because he felt the term was more appropriate. Mullin said:

"We call it SI around here, remember? SI. You just can't rule out anything at this point. We're going through that process, and we're going to find out what happened."

Sisson reacted to Mullin's correction, expressing disbelief that the secretary of Homeland Security seemed to be focusing on unimportant matters. On X, he wrote:

"Is he being serious right now? A nationwide ground stop and he’s doing this ********."

Harry Sisson Responds to an Old Post by Lauren Boebert

Sisson responds to Lauren Boebert (Image via X / @harryjsisson)

On January 11, 2023, Lauren Boebert spoke about a nationwide ground stop that took place after the FAA had to cancel flights due to a damaged database file in its NOTAM system. Boebert sarcastically congratulated then-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for his supposed incompetence. She wrote:

"Every plane in America is currently grounded due to a system error. Mayor Pete, bravo. This is what happens when you hire clueless liberals for jobs they aren’t qualified to do."

Sisson responded to Boebert's old post, calling attention to her apparent silence about the current nationwide ground stop. He wrote:

"Hey Lauren, any comment on the nationwide ground stop right now???"

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