Newsom reacts to Marco Rubio's speech (Images via Flickr / Gage Skidmore)

Governor Gavin Newsom reacts to Secretary of State Marco Rubio's speech, where he spoke about the North Korean regime.

On November 13, 2026, Gavin Newsom shared his thoughts on Secretary of State Marco Rubio's speech at the Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. Rubio spoke about the Iranian regime while also comparing it to North Korea.

He went on to state that Kim Jong Un is not interested in running an expansionist government. The secretary of state noted that North Korea is not expanding toward Japan or China and that its only goal is to survive, despite possessing nuclear weapons. He said:

"Imagine North Korea.... What I mean is, he's not interested in conquering Japan. He just wants to survive in his regime, and I'm not excusing the terrible things that have happened there. But he's not expansionist. He's not looking to invade Japan and invade China or whatever."

Governor Newsom reacted to a snippet of Rubio's speech on X. He joked that while the United States is currently under a nationwide ground stop, Rubio is "defending North Korea." He wrote:

"Don’t worry, America, while you’re stuck at the airport this Friday night, Marco Rubio is defending North Korea."

Gavin Newsom Responds to Steven MacKinnon's Offer of Support

Gavin Newsom Responds to Canada's Minister of Transport (Image via Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore)

Canada's Minister of Transport, Steven MacKinnon, recently spoke out in support of the FAA amid the nationwide ground stop. He noted that Canada would assist the FAA by accommodating U.S.-bound aircraft as needed. On X, he wrote:

"Canada has offered its full assistance to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as it manages the situation, including accommodation of US-bound aircraft as required. We remain ready to provide support to our American colleagues as the situation evolves."

Gavin Newsom responded to MacKinnon's post, saying he was grateful for the offer. While noting that "Washington may have temporarily forgotten" about their alliance, the governor said the American people would not forget it. He wrote:

"Thank you, Canada. Neighbors help neighbors. That's what friendship and leadership look like. Washington may have temporarily forgotten this, but the American people never will. We are grateful."

Also Read: “This Is an Insult to Every American Who Voted for Change on Tuesday”: Gavin Newsom Reacts to Trump’s Stephen Miller Promotion