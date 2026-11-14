Piers Morgan shares his thoughts Stevens © YouTube / @PiersMorganUncensored

British journalist Piers Morgan shared his honest reaction to Arynne Wexler's controversial comedy routine.

British journalist Piers Morgan went back to his own comment thread on Friday, November 13, 2026. The post was a follow-up to his first reaction to Arynne Wexler's post about New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The comedian's jokes had already drawn his criticism, especially after she made fun of his marriage and religion. Morgan'sfollow-up moved the argument from the stage into the replies.

“The amount of repulsive Islamophobic abuse posted below this comment is truly shocking, not least because much of it comes from people who regularly rage about anti-Semitism.”

While Morgan was not a fan of Wexler's routine, what drew his attention more was the replies he received under that thread. The people he called regular critics of anti-Semitism were now, he said, posting abuse about a mayor's faith. Wexler's comedy is political by design, built on the right-leaning commentary that made her name.

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Piers Morgan Expresses Concern Over Islamophobic Comments and Religious Double Standards

A screenshot of Piers Morgan's post (Image via X/@piersmorgan)

Initially, the British journalist reacted to Wexler's routine during the Commentary magazine's 17th annual roast of Ron Dermer. The event took place on November 8, 2026 in New York City. During her segment, Wexler took quick jabs at the city's mayor, Zohran Mamdani. She made fun of his religion and mocked his relationship with his wife. The audience erupted with laughter at her quips, and Morgan was baffled by the reaction.

To make matters worse, Morgan returned to his initial thread and found various users who were seemingly tolerating Wexler's comedy. The journalist realized a great number of people share the comedian's point of view regarding religion and how they behave about it. Piers Morgan concluded there is a double standard going around, and he finds it ironic that these slurs come from people who are most vocal about antisemitism.

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