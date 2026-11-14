Zohran Mamdani talks about the SNAP rules © Wikimedia Commons / Bingjiefu He

Zohran Mamdani revealed he spoke to Donald Trump to offer a 90-day extension for small businesses to comply with SNAP rules.

On November 13, 2026, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared his thoughts on the USDA's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) rules for small business owners. He revealed that he had a conversation with President Donald Trump, who agreed to give small businesses a "90-day extension to comply with the new SNAP rules."

Mamdani also stated that he prioritizes the concerns of small businesses and believes they should be heard at the highest levels of government. He said this was the reason for his conversation with the president. He wrote:

"I spoke with President Trump and he agreed to give small business owners across America at least a 90-day extension to comply with new SNAP rules. The concerns of the smallest businesses should always be raised to the highest levels of government."

Zohran Mamdani Expands on the 90-Day Extension

Mamdani details the 90-day extension (Image via Wikimedia Commons / Metropolitan Transportation Authority)

In a recently held press conference, Zohran Mamdani detailed his thoughts on the new SNAP rules. The mayor noted that these rules could affect people who are already struggling with food affordability. Local stores and small businesses may no longer be able to accept their benefits due to the USDA's new requirements. He said:

"In a moment, the lives of more than one million New Yorkers and tens of millions more across America were thrown into chaos. Working people already reckoning with a shortage of affordable places to buy whatever it is they needed for their home, soaring costs at the register, and food deserts.... Now feared that the few local places they could shop would no longer be able to accept their benefits."

Mamdani also highlighted the important role small businesses play and the challenges they face due to these rules. The mayor of New York revealed that he had spoken to Donald Trump in an effort to extend the period businesses have to comply with the new SNAP rules. He said:

"We formally raised those requests to the federal government, and I personally escalated them to President Trump. As a result of this extension, tens of thousands of small businesses across our city and across our nation will now have at least three more months to meet this new guidance. Three more months to procure goods, to establish relationships with purveyors, and come into compliance."

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani Says “New York City Will Now Give Community Organizations the First Shot at Buying Eligible Homes”