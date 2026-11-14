Mehdi Hasan reacts to Trump's remark © Flickr / New America

Political commentator Mehdi Hasan reacts to Senator Chuck Schumer's statement regarding votes for reelection.

Political commentator Mehdi Hasan took note of Senator Chuck Schumer's recent post. The political commentator repeated a specific line from the senator’s post. On November 13, 2026, Hasan’s post on X ran to four words. It answered Schumer’s claim of having enough votes to continue as Democratic Leader.

“I have the votes."

The post reads as sarcasm, not agreement. For years, the political commentator has been vocal about how he views Schumer's leadership style. His criticism has covered how the senator handles President Donald Trump, the conflict in Gaza and Israel, and his overall time as Democratic Leader. He now runs Zeteo, the outlet he founded in 2024 after leaving MSNBC. Despite the sarcasm, Schumer sounds certain he can win a vote of his own senators.

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Mehdi Hasan Reacts to Chuck Schumer’s Statement on Social Media

A screenshot of the post (Image via X/@mehdihasan)

Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen had just announced a challenge. Schumer answered within hours on X, claiming that he would welcome a discussion about the caucus’s future and then claiming the votes. The senator's statement credited Democrats with 55 Senate seats and counting. He promised to lead the new majority and deliver for the American people.

“I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people.”

The results explain his confidence. Democrats took the Senate on November 3, 2026, flipping at least seven Republican-held seats. Schumer recruited candidates and raised money for them. He told The Associated Press last week that he would win.

Several senators have already sided with him. Brian Schatz, Angus King, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Jacky Rosen have said they will vote for him. Meanwhile, Senator Bernie Sanders publicly stated that he will not vote for Schumer to be reelected.

Hasan appears to doubt the count will hold. Senate Democrats vote by secret ballot on December 1, 2026. A simple majority of the caucus decides the race.

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