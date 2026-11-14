Elon Musk addresses US midterm election results © Flickr/Gage Skidmore

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reposted Google CEO Sundar Pichai's compliment about Grok's reliability in providing information.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk rarely hides his enthusiasm for Grok. Praise from Google’s chief executive drew a quick response. The world’s richest man did not stay quiet about the compliment. On his personal X account, Elon Musk reacted to Pichai’s post about the bot’s take on Google’s own model lineup and said:

“Grok is a straight shooter.”

Sundar Pichai runs Google and Alphabet, and he has led Google since 2015. His reply to the bot came after X user @itsvishaltwt asked Grok to weigh in on a breakdown. The bot came back with extra detail, and the summary landed well with Google’s CEO.

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Elon Musk Gives Props to Grok AI

A screenshot of the post (Image via X/@elonmusk)

Musk has spent months pushing Grok toward everyday work, not just chat. On October 31, 2026, he asked users to treat the bot as a colleague rather than a tool. Grok also runs inside X, which gives it a direct line to the people who might use it.

Released in beta in August 2026, Grok Bot works from its own cloud computer. It signs into a user’s apps and finishes multi-step jobs before reporting back. The setup makes it less of an assistant and more of a coworker with a to-do list. That is how Musk wants people to see it.

Grok had summed up a rival’s model lineup well enough that Google’s boss said so in public. Musk’s reply ran to five words, and it carried his usual message. The bot, in his view, is reliable and efficient, and it hands over information without spin.

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