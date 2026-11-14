Loomer reacts to Iran Military Media's X post © Flickr / Gage Skidmore

Conservative commentator Laura Loomer shared her thoughts on Iran Military Media's X post about the nationwide ground stop.

On November 13, 2026, Laura Loomer reacted to a post by the Iran Military Media account on X. Earlier that day, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop halting all departing flights in the U.S. The agency stated that the ground stop was due to communication problems affecting air route traffic control centers.

The FAA revealed that the stop was ordered “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” In response, the Iran Military Media X account posted an airplane emoji and a red cross emoji, which appeared to be a dig at the United States amid their disputes.

Conservative commentator Laura Loomer responded on X. She said the post indicated that Iran was responsible for the nationwide ground stop, and she urged the president to “finish the Iranian regime.” She wrote:

“Iranian accounts are now tweeting suggesting they are responsible for the ground stop in the US today. Time for President Trump to finish the Iranian regime.”

Laura Loomer Says U.S. Negotiating With Iran Is a “Waste of Time”

Loomer talks about Iran negotiations (Image via YouTube / @Laura Loomer)

On November 13, 2026, Laura Loomer shared her thoughts on the U.S. negotiating with Iran. The two countries have repeatedly tried to engage in diplomatic talks, despite several attempts failing. As of this writing, President Donald Trump has shut down diplomatic efforts.

Loomer posted her remarks on X, which indicated that she is glad the negotiations have halted. The Rumble streamer stated that peace talks with Iran are a “waste of time.” She wrote:

“Thank God we are done negotiating with Iran. I’m glad everyone has realized what a waste of time that was. We were a better nation when we didn’t negotiate with Islamic terrorists.”

Also Read: “People Want To Plant Stories About Me”: Laura Loomer Responds to Report Alleging She Charged Money for Political Posts