French President Emmanuel Macron rushed to help a fainting soldier before continuing the official welcoming ceremony for Slovak President Peter Pellegrini © Wikimedia Commons/Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation

An Elysee Palace honor guard collapsed during diplomatic proceedings; French President Emmanuel Macron rushed to assist the fallen soldier.

The sudden collapse of an honor guard at the Elysee Palace briefly disrupted high-level diplomatic proceedings on November 11, 2026. French President Emmanuel Macron rushed to assist the fallen soldier before continuing the official welcoming ceremony for Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. French broadcaster BFM TV wrote in a short YouTube video showing the incident (quote translated from French via Google):

"A member of the honor guard collapses near Emmanuel Macron."

The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, as French President Emmanuel Macron prepared to welcome Slovak President Peter Pellegrini to Paris. Based on traditional practices during the arrivals of foreign heads of state, an honor guard was formed by the Republican Guards. The members of the honor guard stood in full ceremonial attire at the Elysee Palace entrance. Moments before the official greeting, one soldier suddenly lost his balance while standing at attention. In the video footage, the guard can be seen swaying and slowly lowering his ceremonial sword before collapsing backwards against a pillar, letting the weapon clatter to the ground.

Following the initial disruption, a second ceremonial soldier also fainted while the two leaders met. Although the second incident occurred off-camera, audio recordings captured the sound of another sword hitting the ground. The official welcoming program eventually resumed without further interruptions.

The Elysee Palace Honor Guard Collapse Explained

Historically, the Republican Guard serves as part of the French National Gendarmerie. These elite military units are responsible for providing guards of honor during major state visits. Their duties often require standing completely motionless for extended periods in all weather conditions.

Because these soldiers wear heavy traditional clothing and must hold their swords vertically, physical exhaustion is a known risk. Similar fainting spells occasionally happen during lengthy military ceremonies across Europe. As for two Elysee guards that collapsed during the Slovak president's welcoming ceremony, it's been reported that the French president's office stated that "both of them suffered vasovagal syncope and were immediately attended to." Neither had injuries, and both were "doing well."