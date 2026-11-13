Microsoft services were recovering in November 2026 after a global outage of nearly 18 hours © Wikimedia Commons / Coolcaesar / CC BY-SA 4.0

On November 13, 2026, Fox News said Microsoft services were returning after a Microsoft outage that lasted nearly 18 hours.

Fox News posted on X on November 13, 2026. It said, "Microsoft services are beginning to come back online after a massive global outage." The post adds that the outage "left millions of users without access for nearly 18 hours." It also carries a 40-second video on the Microsoft outage in which a Fox News host introduces co-host Todd Piro for an update. Opening the clip, the host says:

"About eighteen hours later, it seems like Microsoft Office is starting to come back online after millions across the world lost access."

Piro then says, "It looks like a trickle is coming in." According to Piro, the tech giant has been working on a fix. He says the disruption hit businesses, schools, and governments in at least 74 countries, including the United States. Among the affected services, he lists email, Teams, and Copilot.

However, Microsoft's service health page still listed a service degradation for Microsoft 365 business and enterprise customers. The page was checked around 11 am EST on November 13. It said, "Users may be unable to connect to multiple Microsoft 365 services."

Microsoft Outage Came From Overwhelmed Servers, Not a Cyberattack, Fox News Said

Fox News said in November 2026 that Microsoft attributed the outage to overwhelmed servers and not a cyberattack (Image via Wikimedia Commons / Wonderlane / CC0)

After naming the affected services, Piro says:

"Company says the outage was not caused by a cybersecurity breach, but rather that the Microsoft servers responsible for establishing secure connections became overwhelmed, causing them to stop processing requests."

The post words that explanation differently. It says the outage was "not caused by a cyberattack," while Piro says "cybersecurity breach." Neither the post nor the clip says where Microsoft made that statement.

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