A Chinese company founded by Alice Huang acquired smuggled Nvidia chips used at a Shanghai data center, Bloomberg reported © Wikimedia Commons / Coolcaesar / CC BY-SA 4.0

Bloomberg reported that a Chinese company founded by Alice Huang acquired smuggled Nvidia chips used at a Shanghai data center.

On November 13, 2026, Bloomberg News reported in an exclusive that a Chinese company founded by businesswoman Alice Huang acquired smuggled Nvidia chips. The report is based on documents that Bloomberg reviewed. It also links the chips to a Shanghai data center tied to Megaspeed International Pte, a Singapore-based cloud provider. Bloomberg wrote in an X post:

“A Chinese company founded by Alice Huang obtained smuggled Nvidia chips that were used at a Shanghai data center with links to Megaspeed”

In its report, Bloomberg described Huang as “the woman at the center of a controversy dogging Nvidia Corp.” However, the opening of the report does not say how the chips reached China. It also does not say whether Huang had a role in obtaining them.

Megaspeed posted an official statement dated November 12, 2026, a day before the report. The company said it cooperated with inspections by the Bureau of Industry and Security, part of the U.S. Commerce Department. It also said it hired a U.S. law firm to count its graphics processing units and check its export control compliance. The statement does not mention Huang or a Shanghai facility.

On October 30, 2026, the Singapore Police Force published a reply from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The ministry said the Megaspeed probe is continuing and that it could not comment further.

Alice Huang Report Says Some Servers Were Originally Sold to Aperia Cloud Services

According to Bloomberg’s November 2026 report, some servers were originally sold to Singapore-based Aperia Cloud Services (Image via Wikimedia Commons / Peter Nguyen / CC0)

Bloomberg cited a person with knowledge of the matter who said some servers were first sold to Aperia Cloud Services. It described Aperia as an official Nvidia Cloud Partner based in Singapore.

Separately, the Singapore Police Force published a statement on July 1, 2026, Singapore time. It said three Aperia Group companies, including Aperia Cloud Services (II) Pte Ltd, would face fraud charges.

The charges allege that Aperia officers falsely told Dell, Super Micro Computer and Asus that an Aperia company would be the end user. The statement puts that period between November 2023 and February 2025. However, it does not mention Huang, Megaspeed or Nvidia chips.

Because of that gap, Bloomberg’s opening paragraphs do not say whether the servers it describes fall under those charges.

Also Read:Ted Lieu: “Would Have Been Helpful if You Told Congress That Mr. Huang Was Having an Affair With a Chinese Spy Who Ran a Company That Needed AI Chips”