Some NVIDIA staffers want Huang reinstated © Flickr/Will Buckner

NVIDIA names Colette Kress interim CEO as employees rally behind Jensen Huang, saying “we are all humans and can make mistakes.”

After Jensen Huang resigned from his CEO position at NVIDIA on November 12, 2026, several employees reportedly want him reinstated. According to Wired, an internal NVIDIA post received messages from over 1,600 employees, with a majority of them in support of Huang. The 63-year-old electrical engineer had held the title of CEO and president of NVIDIA since the company’s founding in 1993.

As per Wired, several staffers want the board to bring back Jensen Huang after he resigned. Huang’s resignation made headlines around the world, with US officials reportedly flagging his ties to a suspected Chinese spy. Before his resignation on November 12, an employee reportedly made a post on NVIDIA’s internal suggestion box, urging the board not to make any decision without considering the overall staff’s sentiments. The post garnered a lot of attention from other employees, and many commenters anonymously called on NVIDIA’s board to get Jensen Huang back as the CEO.

One such commenter defended Jensen Huang and said he deserves a second chance:

“We are all humans and can make mistakes. Jensen did so many good things, and he needs a second chance.”

Another anonymous employee urged the board to bring Huang back, writing:

“If you believe in the mission, bring back THE boss.”

One employee reportedly sent a company-wide email expressing support for him:

“I stand by Jensen. Not because I believe any person is infallible, but because I refuse to believe that standing for fairness must mean standing at a distance from someone whose leadership has meant so much to us.”

Related: NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang Summoned by Multiple House and Senate Committees Over Affair With Suspected Chinese Spy

NVIDIA Appoints Colette Kress As Interim CEO After Jensen Huang’s Resignation

With Huang’s resignation, the NVIDIA board made two new appointments. In a press release dated November 12, 2026, the Board of Directors appointed Harvey C Jones as the first Chair of the Board. Jones has over 30 years of experience as a venture investor under his belt. He has been on NVIDIA’s Board of Directors since the company started.

As for filling Jensen Huang’s shoes, the board appointed Colette Kress as the interim CEO. Kress joined NVIDIA as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2013 and will continue filling those roles during her stint as interim CEO.

The Board of Directors extended its gratitude to Jensen Huang in the press release:

“Jensen’s contributions to NVIDIA are profound. NVIDIA is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. The Board and the company thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry.”

NVIDIA stock has suffered since the affair controversy broke. The press release also mentioned that the third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results and earnings call will proceed as scheduled on November 17.

Also Read: Donald Trump: “NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, Who Has Done a Fantastic Job, Has Resigned, There Is Only One Man To Take His Place – TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend Replaces a Legend!”