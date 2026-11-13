Kai Cenat says he has won 14 of 18 career nominations in a post to his community © YouTube/@KaiCenat and @KaiCenatLive

Kai Cenat thanked supporters on X, announcing his career includes 18 nominations and 14 wins before teasing "2027 loading."

In a November 13, 2026, post on X, streamer Kai Cenat said he has 18 career nominations and has won 14. He published it at 12:38 am ET in the KAI MAFIA community, and his YouTube channel had 8.26 million subscribers that day.

He wrote the following in the post:

"bro yall don't understand how thankful I am for yall I just found out through out my career I've been nominated 18 times and we've won 14 wow thanks guys. 2027 loading…"

The post did not name the awards, the ceremonies or the years behind either number. It also did not say whether the nominations and wins come from one show or from several. Notably, Kai Cenat wrote "I've been nominated 18 times" for the nominations but "we've won 14" for the wins. He did not explain the change in wording.

The Streamer Awards held its 2026 ceremony on November 12, 2026, and its official site lists the winners. However, the streamer did not mention the show or any other event in his post.

Kai Cenat Ends Post With “2027 Loading” and Gives No Details

Closing the post with "2027 loading," Kai Cenat gave no details on what it refers to (Image via X/@KaiCenat)

The post ended with "2027 loading," a line he did not expand on. He gave no date, and he named no stream, project, or event for the year. Before that line, he thanked his audience again, writing "wow thanks guys." By his own numbers, the wins amount to roughly 78 percent of the nominations. As a result, the post confirms only his own tally and a year, with no plan attached to either.

Also Read:The Streamer Awards Host Explains Why She's "Terrified" for Kai Cenat Ahead of His Streamer University 2026