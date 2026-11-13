(Image via X/@TamimBinHamad)

On November 13, 2026, Turkey and Qatar signed a mutual defense agreement in Istanbul, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The signing came during a meeting between Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and it was one of five deals the two countries concluded at Dolmabahçe Palace.

The Turkish presidency announced the pact in a post on X, as per Reuters. The statement gave no details of what the agreement commits either side to do. Qatar's state news agency, QNA, described it as aimed at strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.

Qatar and Turkey Sign Mutual Defense Agreement

The agreement covers many different aspects (Image via X/@TamimBinHamad)

The two leaders signed the defense text themselves, alongside a joint declaration closing the 12th meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee. The other documents cover consumer protection and market surveillance, education, and cooperation on peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution. Foreign ministers Hakan Fidan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani signed the last of those.

Erdogan said the pact “would add another dimension to our brotherhood,” according to the presidency statement. The same statement, translated from Turkish and carried in English by Reuters, quoted him saying: “We would continue working together to prevent the resurgence of war in the Gulf region and establish a basis for dialogue and achieve peace.”

The New Arab reported that neither side disclosed the details of the text. Middle East Eye reported that the agreement obliges both countries to come to the other's defense, going beyond earlier arrangements.

Turkey already keeps a military base in Qatar and has held defense agreements with Doha since 2017. The signing follows the Turkish parliament's approval, by 279 votes to 119 on November 5, of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.