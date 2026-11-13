Musk backs Nicki Minaj © YouTube / @neuralink

On November 13, 2026, Elon Musk, SpaceX chief executive and owner of X, posted five words about Grok, the chatbot built by his AI company, in reply to a compliment that Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google and Alphabet, had paid it. Musk wrote:

“Grok is a straight shooter.”

The compliment followed a breakdown of Google’s own model lineup. An X user, @itsvishaltwt, ranked Gemini 4 Hydrogen ahead of Carbon, Argon, Fable 5.2, Opus 5.5 and GPT-6 Astra, and argued that price decides which model wins at scale.

Grok agreed, saying Hydrogen “hits near-frontier scores at the lowest price and highest speed of the group,” while Carbon takes on the hardest jobs. Pichai replied to the bot with “Nice summary @grok!”, and Elon Musk quote-posted that reply along with his own assessment.

Sundar Pichai introduced Hydrogen as the third Gemini 4 model, after Carbon and Argon, and said it finishes tasks 2.5 times faster than Gemini 3.8 Flash. Four thinking levels let customers pay only for the reasoning depth a job needs.

xAI's Grok Tool Faces Backlash Over Allegedly Generating Explicit Images

X limited Grok use after backlash (Image via Flickr/@Gage Skidmore)

That endorsement arrives during a difficult stretch for Grok. Late last year, users found they could tag the bot on X and ask it to sexualize photos of real women and children, Social Media Today reported. Ofcom opened an investigation into X in January, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta began a state probe days later.

The European Commission opened formal proceedings on January 26. X has since limited image editing to paying subscribers and says it blocks edits that place real people in swimwear or underwear where local law forbids it. In March, three teenagers sued xAI in California, saying Grok produced explicit images of them, the Los Angeles Times reported.