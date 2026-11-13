In November 2026, Trump pushed back on criticism of his renovation work © Wikimedia Commons / The White House

On November 13, 2026, Al Jazeera reported that US Central Command, known as CENTCOM, said American forces had shot down two drones that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired toward Bahrain. CENTCOM said US forces intercepted both before they reached the country. It reported no injuries or damage.

The command also rejected an Iranian claim that its military had destroyed a US early-warning radar in Bahrain. CENTCOM posted the statement on X, according to the Washington Times.

US Central Command Denies IRGC's Claims of "Destroying" a Radar in Bahrain

CENTCOM denies IRGC's claim (Image via Flickr/@Gage Skidmore)

CENTCOM said US forces shot down both drones before they reached their target and that the attack caused no injuries or damage. The post set out the Guards' claim first, under “CLAIM”: that the IRGC had attacked a “U.S. early-warning radar” in Bahrain. It then rebutted that account as false, under “FACT.” The command's post read:

“The IRGC launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain and both were shot down by US forces. There were no injuries or damage.”

Iranian state media carried the Guards' statement hours before CENTCOM responded. The Guards said its aerospace force “targeted and destroyed the US aggressors' early-warning radar on the island of Bahrain,” Saudi Gazette reported, citing a statement Iranian state television carried.

The IRGC tied the operation to an attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik, a coastal town in Hormozgan province. Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that Sirik was hit by “enemy fire” on Thursday, Al Jazeera reported.

The war began on February 28, when the United States and Israel struck Iran. Tehran has targeted US bases in the Gulf since, though this was its first such claim since early September. Neither Bahrain's government nor its military has confirmed that a radar site was struck, the Washington Times reported.