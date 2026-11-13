Congress summons Jensen Huang © Flickr/ Hillel Steinberg

Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott summons Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify amid affair scandal.

Several Congressional committees, headed by Republicans, summoned ex-NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang to testify. According to the BBC, the summons came from three House committees and the Senate Banking Committee. Huang resigned from NVIDIA on November 12, 2026, days after admitting to having an affair. He also acknowledged the ongoing investigation after US officials flagged Alice Huang, his alleged affair partner (as reported by The New York Times), as a suspected Chinese spy.

The following US House committee chairs summoned Jensen Huang to testify:

Brian Mast: Foreign Affairs

John Moolenaar: Select Committee on China

Rick Crawford: Select Committee on Intelligence

The US lawmakers called on Huang to voluntarily appear in a closed-door meeting on December 1, 2026, to answer questions about his alleged contact with a Chinese intelligence asset. The letter, as shared on X by the official Select Committee on China, also threatened to subpoena Jensen Huang if he failed to attend the meeting. The post reads:

“Jensen Huang has until 8 PM ET tomorrow night to accept the request of our three committees, or he will be subpoenaed.”

On top of the US House committees, the Senate Banking Committee also sent a letter asking Huang to sit down with them to answer questions concerning national security.

Related: Ted Lieu: “Would Have Been Helpful if You Told Congress That Mr. Huang Was Having an Affair With a Chinese Spy Who Ran a Company That Needed AI Chips”

“The American People Deserve Answers”: Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott Summons Jensen Huang and Howard Lutnick To Testify

Senator Tim Scott, chair of the Senate Banking Committee, shared a letter on X summoning Jensen Huang. The letter cites national security concerns as the reason for a public hearing on December 3, 2026. Scott also shared a different letter asking Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to appear at a meeting on December 10 to discuss the Commerce Department’s role in the ongoing NVIDIA scandal.

Tim Scott shared both letters on X, calling the matter one of national security and about safeguarding US technology:

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive U.S. technology. I am requesting that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify before the Senate Banking Committee.”

Scott added that American citizens deserve to know about the case, writing:

“The American people deserve answers.”

According toThe Hill, Jensen Huang reportedly agreed to voluntarily appear for the summons by the House committees. Huang has yet to respond to the Senate Banking Committee's summons.

Also Read: “I Agree”: Elon Musk on Jensen Huang Being “One of the Greatest Entrepreneurs of This Generation”, Having Done “Something Incredibly Dumb” Which “Was Bad for America”