(Image via X/@MarioNawfal)

On November 13, 2026, the Guardian reported that a bomb under an SUV detonated in southern Moscow, seriously wounding Sergei Zavorotny, 72, a former senior aide to Ukraine's exiled former prime minister Mykola Azarov. A day earlier, a car bomb in St. Petersburg killed a Russian military officer, the second such attack in two days and part of a series of bombings inside Russia since the 2022 invasion. Both came as U.S. envoys tried to restart peace talks.

Russia Suffers a Second Car Bomb Attack

The bomb was placed under an SUV (Image via X/@MarioNawfal)

Russia's Investigative Committee said the blast hit a car on Kirovogradskaya Street in the Chertanovo district. It named the injured driver as Sergei Zavorotny, a former adviser to ex-Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, and said investigators opened a criminal case on suspicion of attempted murder, TASS reported.

Russian media, including the Telegram channels Mash and 112, reported that Zavorotny lost his left arm and that medics took him to hospital with a concussion, fractured ribs and other injuries. Azarov, who led Ukraine's government from 2010 to 2014 and fled to Russia in 2014, told TASS that his former aide had survived. He later told Russia's Vesti news show: “Regrettably, he is currently in rather critical condition,” according to TASS.

The first bombing killed a Russian serviceman in St Petersburg on Thursday. Local media reported that the victim was a colonel in the Aerospace Forces' 6th Guards Air and Air Defense Forces Army, the Moscow Times reported. The Investigative Committee has not named him and has opened a murder investigation.

Both attacks coincide with a fresh diplomatic push. Russian, Ukrainian and American delegations met in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11, the first direct talks in nine months, and agreed in principle to a large prisoner exchange. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner then met President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on November 12 and planned to brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Dublin, the Associated Press reported.

“I think progress was made,” Witkoff said. “People didn't think that we were going to restart trilateral. We've restarted it. We've set a new meeting.”

No group has said it carried out either bombing. Kyiv has not commented on them.