Trump addresses midterm election losses © Flickr/Gage Skidmore

Donald Trump defends his tax record on Truth Social, accusing Democrats of reviving false corruption allegations.

President Donald Trump has defended his tax record against renewed corruption allegations, accusing Democrats of using “knowingly false accusations and charges” to distract from what he described as widespread corruption in Democratic-led states.

In a Truth Social post on November 12, 2026, Trump revisited the efforts by Democrats during his first administration to obtain his personal tax returns. He claimed that accountants spent a year examining his finances but found no wrongdoing.

"Does anybody remember, in my First Term, the relentless effort by the anti-American Dumocrats to get my personal Tax Returns, something that has always been off limits for anyone other than Donald J. Trump. Shockingly, they won this unprecedented right in the U.S. Supreme Court, and hired the best and toughest accountants in the Country to “get Trump.” After one year of intense work, these brilliant Democrat inspired accountants FOUND NOTHING except that I paid my taxes and did everything right. Now, in order to deflect from MASSIVE BLUE STATE CORRUPTION & CRIME, they are at it again, illegally threatening Republicans with knowingly false accusations and charges. Other than cheating, this is how they won the Midterms - But we won’t let our Country go to h*ll!" he said.

Also Read: Donald Trump: “With the Perceived Loss by the Republicans in the Midterms – I WAS NOT ON THE BALLOT- the INVASION of Our Country Is Taking Place Again”

Trump Defends Tax Record After Democrats Renew Corruption Allegations

The documents behind the fight are more mixed than Trump's post suggests. After the Supreme Court refused to block their release in November 2022, the House Ways and Means Committee obtained six years of returns, and the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation reported that Trump paid $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and again in 2017, and nothing in 2020, while declaring negative income in four of the six years examined.

According to WUSF, the committee’s staff flagged carried-forward losses, large charitable deductions and loans to his children as areas warranting further review, and said it took no position on whether audits would have changed what he owed. Ways and Means separately found the IRS opened one mandatory audit of Trump while he was president and completed none. The returns were made public in the final days of Democratic control of the House, according to Roll Call.

Democrats take the committee gavels in January 2027. Rep. Robert Garcia of California, in line to chair the House Oversight Committee, told the administration to “lawyer up,” and White House counsel Will Scharf wrote back in a letter that a process designed to “abuse or instill fear” in its recipients could cross into criminality, The Morning Journal reported. Garcia said Congress needs no permission from the White House to investigate.