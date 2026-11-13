(Image via Richard Giles © | Wikimedia Commons)

The New York Post reported on November 12 that a house owned by two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh has come up in the court case over the 2025 Palisades Fire. No one has accused Bosh of starting that fire. The mention comes from a defense filing. Jonathan Rinderknecht, charged with sparking the blaze, denies the charge and blames fireworks. His lawyers want a retired Cal Fire investigator to testify about burn marks on the driveway.

NBA Legend Chris Bosh Allegedly Gets Tied to Palisades Arsonist Case

The house is the only link between Bosh and the case (Image via Scott Mecum || Wikimedia Commons)

Bosh’s link to the case is the property itself: he owned the house and was renting it out at the time, the Post reported. His representative could not be reached. TalkBasket reported no evidence that Bosh helped start the fire. Investigators say the Lachman Fire smoldered underground for six days before winds drove it into the Palisades Fire on January 7, 2025.

Steve Haney, Rinderknecht’s defense attorney, filed the request in federal court in Los Angeles, court documents obtained by the New York Post show. The filing names Michael T. Cole, a retired Cal Fire investigator who spent 18 years in the agency’s arson unit. Cole documented a mark and an associated burn and smoke trail on the driveway and rear patio during his 2025 investigation, Haney wrote. According to TMZ, the filing says Cole would testify that the marks are “physical evidence of a launched firework.”

The Post reported that the prosecutors objected and asked the judge to disqualify Cole. They argued he has “zero qualifications, training, or experience” to tie the marks to fireworks, and said his opinion rests on six drone photographs of a brown stain taken in early 2025 or 2026. “No up-close in-person inspection, no other testing,” they wrote. The judge has not ruled.