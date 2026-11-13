(Image via Instagram/@thethizzler)

On Thursday, November 12, the Bay Area rapper Too $hort posted on Instagram that Young L, the producer behind The Pack’s signature sound, had died. Young L, aka Lloyd Omadhebo, was a founding member of the Berkeley group. Complex reported tributes from the rapper Mistah F.A.B. and DJ Ill Will, and the Bay Area rap platform [@TheThizzler](https://x.com/TheThizzler/status/2121000511294103744) also posted on X. Netizens on the social media platform shared their views.

“Brought L to the 209 when I was a kid. Bumped The Pack religiously. This one stings. RIP.” X user @DjExotik wrote.

“Vans had the whole lunch table jumping. Young L shaped way more of today’s sound than people give him credit for. Rest easy, king.” X user @adevinecounsel said.

“Rip L, I hope you are at peace and resting now. You will be missed by so many and it was a pleasure meeting you.” X user @alyssaalexis_ stated.

“Rest easyyy Young L the Pack set a lot of precedents for yn music today.” X user @maxhomebaser stated.

“ ****!!! RIP!!! ***** is a legend, way ahead of his time musically. He was [too] gifted for the Bay Area creatively, never got his flowers here in the Bay.” X user @Midwikid00 wrote.*

“NOOOOO...That man a legend.” X user @OhhhNICO commented.

The Pack’s Young L Has Reportedly Died

Too $hort announced the death (Image via YouTube/@YoungLVEVO)

Complex reported that Too $hort, the Oakland rapper who signed The Pack, announced the death on Instagram on Thursday, November 12. “Rest in peace Nephew,” he wrote beside an old photograph of the producer. He further added:

“You & The Pack influenced so many artists it’s impossible to measure the impact that you had on the culture. If you know you know. R.I.P. Young Lloyd. I never heard a Young L beat that didn’t SLAP.”

A second post carried the caption “R.I.P. YOUNG L.” Neither post gave a cause of death, a date of death or Young L’s age, Complex reported. Mashable India and Meaww both put his age at 39, and his family has not publicly confirmed the news.

He was mourned by peers as well as listeners. Rapper Mistah F.A.B. called him “the mastermind, the Architect, the creator,” and Andrew Barber, founder of the Chicago blog Fake Shore Drive, called him “Such a talented artist/producer.”

Born Lloyd Omadhebo, Young L was The Pack’s primary producer, mixing hyphy with electronic influences. He formed the group in Berkeley in 2005 with Lil B, Lil Uno and Stunnaman, produced the 2006 breakout “Vans,” and later co-founded the streetwear brand Pink Dolphin.