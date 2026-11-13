Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Clemson, South Carolina, on October 21, 2026 © YouTube/@RSBN

Trump threatens to double tariffs on Mexico if it fails to stop a reported 1,500-person migrant caravan following Republican midterm losses.

President Donald Trump has threatened to immediately double tariffs on Mexico if the country fails to stop a new migrant caravan heading toward the United States, linking its formation to the perceived Republican losses in the midterm elections.

In a post on Truth Social on November 12, 2026, Trump claimed that large groups of migrants were gathering in Mexico and preparing to enter the United States illegally. He also argued that the caravan's emergence followed the Republicans' poor performance in the midterms, despite not being on the ballot.

"Here we go again! With the perceived loss by the Republicans in the Midterms - I WAS NOT ON THE BALLOT- the INVASION of our Country is taking place again. Huge CARAVANS are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico." he said. "MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED. MEXICO, THE GOVERNOR OF TEXAS, THE VERY LIBERAL NEW GOVERNOR OF TEXAS, OUR GREAT BORDER PATROL, & ICE, HAVE BEEN SO INFORMED. There will be no leniency!" he wrote.

He did not say which duties would double. Existing tariffs include 25% on Mexican-made autos and 50% on steel and aluminum, per the New York Post.

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More Than 1,000 Migrants Reportedly Heading Toward the U.S. From Mexico

Reuters, cited by NewsNation, reported that about 1,500 people left Tapachula, near Mexico’s border with Guatemala, on Tuesday. Tapachula is roughly 1,150 miles from the U.S. border. Estimates differ: the Washington Examiner put the group at about 2,000, and AFP described one caravan of about 1,000 plus a smaller group of roughly 100 that Mexican security personnel intercepted on Tuesday. Caravan representatives told Reuters they planned to walk to Mexico City first, a journey of several weeks.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, at her Thursday briefing, said “Not a single migrant caravan has reached the north” since Trump returned to office in January 2025, Fox59 reported. Le Monde reported that she said migrants were being misled by claims that the U.S. election had changed immigration policy.

"There are people who mislead migrants by saying, for instance, that the US election result has changed immigration policy, which is simply not true," Sheinbaum said. "We're telling the people in the caravan that entering the United States is extremely difficult, and that if their goal is to reach the United States, they will not be able to do so."

It is unclear what authority Trump would use to double tariffs; Texas Public Radio noted that the Supreme Court rejected his emergency economic powers in February.