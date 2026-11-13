Donald Trump: “I Have Asked Vice President Vance To Focus His Complete and Total Attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime Taking Place in Democrat Run Cities and States Throughout the U.S.”

JD Vance said gas prices skyrocketed in 1979, 2001, 2007, and 2022 during a Montana rally in October 2026 © Wikimedia Commons / The White House || Emily J. Higgins

Trump pulled JD Vance from Iran negotiations, directing him to focus on alleged corruption in Democrat-led states.

President Donald Trump has directed Vice President JD Vance to shift his attention from Iran negotiations to investigating alleged corruption and crime in Democrat-led cities and states.

In a November 12, 2026, post on Truth Social, Trump named Minnesota, California, and Illinois among the states he described as “poorly run, corrupt disasters,” claiming that billions of dollars were being stolen every month.

"I have asked Vice President Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S. The Blue States, such as Minnesota, California, Illinois, and many more, are all poorly run, corrupt disasters. Billions of Dollars is being stolen each and every month. Our Budget could be quickly BALANCED with the correction of this large scale criminal activity. CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership’s blood! We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he said.

Also Read: Donald Trump: “It Will Be an Honor To Work With Him on This Very Big Democrat Problem That, When Solved, Will Literally Balance the Budget of the U.S.”

Trump Pulls JD Vance From Iran Negotiations, Redirects Him to Alleged Corruption in Democrat-Led States

The new assignment overlaps with work Vance already had. He chairs the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, which Trump created by executive order in March 2026 to tighten eligibility checks, pre-payment controls, and data sharing across federal benefit programs.

The decision comes after Vance attributed the Republican midterm losses to the prolonged war with Iran. Democrats secured control of both the House and Senate in the elections, delivering a major setback to Trump's party. Trump previously acknowledged that the conflict may have hurt Republicans at the polls. However, he told reporters he had no issue with Vance's comments.

The timing pointed in a second direction as well. Incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman Robert Garcia has warned administration officials and corporate executives to “lawyer up” before Democratic investigations begin, and Trump followed the Vance post with another, telling Democrats to investigate blue states first.

Trump's announcement effectively removes Vance from his role in negotiations with Iran, where he had been a central figure in Washington's diplomatic efforts.