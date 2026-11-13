Trump appears throughout The Great Betrayal, which ends with clips on the Epstein case © White House

Trump accused Democrat-led states of widespread corruption as Republicans face scrutiny from a Democrat-controlled Congress.

President Donald Trump called for investigations into Democrat-led states, accusing their governments of widespread corruption and claiming that public money is being stolen.

In a Truth Social post on November 12, 2026, Trump argued that Democrats should direct their efforts to investigating state governments rather than scrutinizing his administration.

"If the Democrats want to 'root out corruption,' they should start with investigating Blue States, perhaps the most CORRUPT governmental structures and entities anywhere on Earth. Big time money is being stolen each and every hour of the day!," he said.

Trump did not name specific programs, agencies, or dollar figures in that post. The statement came after midterms that handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress, and it reads as a rebuttal to the oversight agenda they have rolled out since.

The Associated Press reported that about half of voters called government corruption “crucial” to their House vote and most of them backed Democrats. Rep. Robert Garcia of California, in line to chair the House Oversight Committee, marked election night on X (formerly Twitter) with a two-word message: “Lawyer up.”

Also Read: “It Appears Donald Trump Has Something To Hide”: Oversight Dems on X Says They Will Carry Out Their Duties Regardless of “Baseless Threats From a Weaponized DOJ”

White House Counsel Warns Garcia Over Oversight Threats

On November 9, 2026, White House counsel Will Scharf sent Garcia a letter warning that threats against executive branch officials could cross into criminal conduct if they were intended to discourage public service or intimidate recipients.

“Threats to executive branch officials designed to deter them from public service, or process designed merely to abuse or instill fear in the recipient may cross the line into blatant criminality,” Scharf wrote.

Garcia replied that Congress has “wide latitude to conduct investigations and oversight” and does not need “the permission of the White House,” according to a report from NBC News.

Trump said on Truth Social that he had asked Vice President JD Vance to “focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S.,” naming Minnesota, California and Illinois as “poorly run, corrupt disasters.”

The same post set aside diplomacy with Tehran.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran,” Trump added in his Truth Social statement.

Vance chairs the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, created by executive order in March. Fox News Digital reported in October that the task force said it had identified $260.7 billion in suspected fraud since Trump took office and blocked an estimated $72 billion in potentially fraudulent payments on an annualized basis, figures that have not been independently verified. A New York Times fact-check in September found Vance’s claim of $250 billion in fraud exaggerated.

Trump has said rooting out that fraud could balance the federal budget. Talking Points Memo noted the math does not come close: the deficit has held near $1.8 trillion and is projected to reach $2 trillion in fiscal 2026.