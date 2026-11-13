Donald Trump suggests Tim Cook replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO following reports of the latter's resignation amid alleged Chinese spy links.

President Donald Trump has suggested former Apple CEO Tim Cook as a potential replacement for Jensen Huang at Nvidia following the latter's reported resignation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Cook and described him as the only person suitable to take over the leadership of the AI chipmaker.

“NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!,” Trump wrote.

Trump's suggestion comes after Huang reportedly stepped down as Nvidia's CEO and a member of its board on November 12, 2026. The company has named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.

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Trump Suggests Tim Cook Replace Jensen Huang As Nvidia CEO Following Resignation

Nvidia confirmed the resignation in a statement on November 12, 2026, naming Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. Kress keeps her finance duties during the transition, and the board said it will weigh internal and external candidates. It also appointed Harvey C. Jones, the former Synopsys chief executive, as its first-ever board chair. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and had run it for 33 years.

Huang's departure comes after reports linked him to a Chinese businesswoman, whom US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing. Huang made an official statement apologizing to his family and employees for his infidelity. However, there are no confirmed reports of him having romantic relationships with the alleged Chinese spy. Nvidia’s board has said it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised. Trump had defended Huang in the days before his departure, calling him “an honorable man.”

The president returned to the idea of Cook later during an appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s Straight Shooter podcast, according to The Verge.

“He just sort of semi-retired from Apple,” Trump said. “He’s done one of the greatest jobs in the history of business.”

He further added: “I think Tim Cook would be a great candidate to run Nvidia.” Cook ran Apple from 2011 until September 1, 2026, when John Ternus succeeded him, and Cook moved into the executive chairman role.