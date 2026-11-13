Donald Trump supposedly monitoring the nationwide ground stop © Flickr / Gage Skidmore

Trump urges Senate Republicans to pass his $350 billion military funding package before Democrats take control of Congress in January.

Trump talked about passing his $350 billion military funding package (Image via Flickr/Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 2.0)

President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Senate Republicans to move “IMMEDIATELY” on a $350 billion military funding package, using a Truth Social post to argue they must act before Democrats take control of Congress in January.

“The Radical Democrat Majority in the Next Congress Has Already Made It Clear That Their Number One Agenda Is to BLOCK and RESIST This Historic Investment in Our National Security,” Trump wrote, adding that Democrats “want to leave our Warriors weak, and unguarded.”

He asked Senate leadership to take up “the 350 Billion Dollar Reconciliation Bill” without delay, saying it would give troops “the DECISIVE ADVANTAGE they deserve.” That $350 billion is the mandatory-spending half of a proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget for fiscal 2027.

According to The Hill, it would fund $47 billion in expanded munitions production, $17 billion for the Golden Dome missile defense system and about $103 billion for autonomous systems and artificial intelligence.

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Trump Faces Shrinking Window To Pass Military Funding Package

Trump's renewed appeal comes as Republicans have only a few weeks to advance legislation before Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress in January 2027 following their victories in the midterm elections.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has called the lame-duck session critical, saying at least $350 billion through reconciliation was needed, as per The Hill. The funding proposal remains stalled over disagreements about how to pay for the package. Some lawmakers have questioned whether Congress can ultimately approve the full $350 billion requested by the administration.

Most of the resistance is Republican. Newsweek noted that since Trump first requested the money in June, the package’s biggest hurdles have come from inside his own party. Rand Paul has called the push “tone-deaf” and vowed to oppose it, Susan Collins said, “I’m looking at what the specifics are,” and Lisa Murkowski has declined to take a position.

The House adopted a budget blueprint with $60 billion for defense, about $290 billion short of the request, and the Senate did not vote on one before the election. Budget Chairman Ron Johnson wants a budget resolution on the floor before Thanksgiving.